Rapper Rod Wave faces more than a dozen charges, some involving a gun, in Georgia

“There is no truth to these charges,” the rapper’s lawyers Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes," they said. "How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green.”

Milton police responded to a home in the town north of Atlanta after a 911 report described “a possible domestic disturbance,” police said in a statement.

Officers determined that the call was related to a previously unreported burglary and the discharge of a firearm at the location, police said. They later obtained arrest warrants for Green, who was a resident of the home.

The charges include aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal damage to property and pointing or aiming a gun at someone, and obstructing law officers, Fulton County Jail records show. He's also accused of tampering with evidence — a felony — and obstructing law officers.

He was released on bond shortly after turning himself on the same day, Tuesday, authorities said.

The 26-year-old Florida rapper is celebrated for his soul-trap sound, a unique melding of R&B and rap that has earned him 11 singles certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Four of his six albums hit No. 1 on Billboard’s top R&B/hip-hop albums chart, including his most recent, 2024’s “Last Lap.”

This year, he contributed the sing-song title track rap "Sinners" to Ryan Coogler's record-breaking, critically acclaimed blockbuster of the same name.

Green grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he has had at least one past scrape with the law before a domestic battery charge was dismissed in 2022.

An ex-girlfriend had accused Green of entering her home in the Orlando area and choking her while their two children were in another room, according to an arrest warrant. The two had dated for about four years, and the girlfriend told investigators that Green accused her of seeing other men while they were broken up.

Prosecutors later told court officials that the case was not suitable for prosecution.

—-

Associated Press Writer Maria Sherman in New York and Kate Brumback in Atlanta contributed.