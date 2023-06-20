X

Rapper Quando Rondo jailed on drug, gang charges in Georgia

Credit: AP

The rapper Quando Rondo has been jailed after being indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The rapper Quando Rondo has been jailed after being indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was behind bars in the Chatham County jail Tuesday. According to court records, he has a bond hearing scheduled Friday.

Bowman and 18 others were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. The indictment charged Bowman with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin' 60's.” Other charges say Bowman conspired with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Bowman's attorney, Joshua Pine, declined to make an immediate comment when reached by phone Tuesday.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper's singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

