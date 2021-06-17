Rapper IDK to launch music business program through Harvard

IDK's No Label Academy, a 10-day program, will take place August 21-31 on the school's campus in Boston and will help students kickstart careers in the music industry. Applications opened this week and students who are accepted will receive free tuition.

“I decided to create this program for the purpose of letting people in the BIPOC community know that a job in the arts is a lot more realistic than what society makes it seem these days,” IDK, 29, said in a statement.