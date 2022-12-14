Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta

The trial for others charged in the indictment is set to begin next month.

Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, co-wrote the hit “This is America” with Childish Gambino, making history when it became the first hip-hop track to win the song of the year Grammy in 2019. Fulton County prosecutors say that in late 2012, he and two others founded Young Slime Life, a violent criminal street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Separately, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Walter Murphy, another person charged in the indictment, entered a guilty plea Tuesday. Prosecutors have said he cofounded the Young Slime Life gang with Williams. Murphy was sentenced to 10 years, with one year commuted to time served and nine years of probation, the newspaper reported.

Kitchens said in his statement that when he became affiliated with YSL in 2016, he didn't consider it a gang but rather “a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations.” His focus was entertainment, he said, “rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.”

Kitchens is signed to Williams' Young Stoner Life record label. He scored his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with “DS4Ever” this year.