Rapper-actor Common revels in his Broadway stage debut

Henderson calls it a New York story, and it’s replete with an inclusive cast.

“This is a really, truly wonderful Broadway season and it reflects all of Broadway and it reflects all of America with respect to New York City. And because New York City reflects America and the world,” Henderson said.

Looking out from the stage each night, the veteran actor Henderson says he sees more diversity than he’s ever seen before.

“It’s wonderful to hear the laughter in all the languages. You know, you hear laughter in different languages. It’s quite a kick,” he said.

Despite some early closures on Broadway this season — including "KPOP," “Ain’t No Mo” and “Almost Famous” — Common sees progress when it comes to the shows that have come to Broadway since the pandemic, including his own.

“I believe it’s going to keep growing and getting better. I think we’re going to continue to get it,” he said. “I want to do my best to bring audiences also that are multicultural.”

Credit: Joan Marcus Credit: Joan Marcus

