Rap duo Bob Vylan's anti-Israel chants prompt UK police to review Glastonbury acts

Avon and Somerset Police said that it was aware of comments made by acts at the festival, and said officers will review video evidence “to determine whether any offenses may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation."

Irish-language rap group Kneecap also performed Saturday despite a terror charge for one of its members over allegedly supporting Hezbollah, leading a huge crowd in chants of "Free Palestine."

The Israeli Embassy to the U.K. said on social media that it was “deeply disturbed by the inflammatory and hateful rhetoric expressed on stage at the Glastonbury Festival."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting on Sunday condemned Bob Vylan's actions as “appalling." He told Sky News that the BBC and festival organizers had to answer questions about how the comments were broadcast live to millions.

However, he also urged Israel to “take the violence of their own citizens towards Palestinians more seriously” when asked about the Israeli embassy's condemnation of the band's actions.

The minister referred to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and “the fact that Israeli settler terrorists attacked a Christian village this week, setting it on fire," and urged Israel to “get your own house in order.”

The government said its culture secretary has spoken to the BBC director general about Bob Vylan’s performance.

The BBC said it issued a warning on screen about “very strong and discriminatory language” during the live stream.

Glastonbury is Britain's biggest summer music festival and draws some 200,000 music fans each year to Worthy Farm in southwest England. Almost 4,000 acts perform on 120 stages.

Festival organizers said on Instagram that Vylan's chants “very much crossed a line.”

"We are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the Festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”

“With almost 4,000 performances at Glastonbury 2025, there will inevitably be artists and speakers appearing on our stages whose views we do not share, and a performer’s presence here should never be seen as a tacit endorsement of their opinions and beliefs," it said.

Bob Vylan's two members both keep their real names secret for privacy reasons. Founded in 2017, the band has released four albums.

Kneecap, which has drawn criticism over its comments on Middle East politics, also gave an impassioned performance for tens of thousands of fans.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, has been charged under the Terrorism Act with supporting a proscribed organization for allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag at a concert in London in November.

The rapper, who was charged under the anglicized version of his name, Liam O’Hanna, is on unconditional bail before a further court hearing in August.

The group has been under scrutiny since videos emerged allegedly showing the band shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” and calling on people to kill lawmakers.

On Saturday band members led the audience in chants of “Free Palestine” and “Free Mo Chara.” They also aimed an expletive-laden chant at U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has said he didn’t think it was “appropriate” for Kneecap to play Glastonbury.

Rod Stewart, Olivia Rodrigo and The Prodigy are among acts playing Sunday for Glastonbury’s final day.

