Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks

It's a mixed bag, Liedholm said, because some "have been in complete lockdown.” She had no estimate of the cost of the damage and would not comment on whether any lawsuits may have been filed against Kaseya. It is not clear how many victims may have paid ransoms before REvil went dark.

The so-called supply-chain attack of Kaseya was the worst ransomware attack to date because it spread through software that companies known as managed service providers use to administer multiple customer networks, delivering software updates and security patches.

President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, afterward to press him to stop providing safe haven for cybercriminals whose costly attacks the U.S. government deems a national security threat. He has threatened to make Russia pay a price for failing to crack down. but has not specified what measure the U.S. may take.

If the universal decryptor for the Kaseya attack was turned over without payment, it would not be the first time ransomware criminals have done that. It happened after the Conti gang hobbled Ireland's national healthcare service in May and the Russian Embassy in Dublin offered “to help with the investigation.”

A closed Coop supermarket store in the suburb of Vastberga, Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday July 3, 2021. Cybersecurity teams worked feverishly Sunday July 4, 2021, to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, with some details emerging about how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit. The Swedish grocery chain Coop said most of its 800 stores would be closed for a second day Sunday because their cash register software supplier was crippled. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP, File) Credit: Jonas Ekstromer Credit: Jonas Ekstromer

FILE - In this July 3, 2021 file photo, a sign reads: " Temporarily Closed. We have an IT-disturbance and our systems are not functioning", posted in the window of a closed Coop supermarket store in Stockholm, Sweden. Cybersecurity teams worked feverishly Sunday July 4, 2021, to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, with some details emerging about how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit. The Swedish grocery chain Coop said most of its 800 stores would be closed for a second day Sunday because their cash register software supplier was crippled. (Ali Lorestani/TT via AP, File) Credit: Ali Lorestani Credit: Ali Lorestani

FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. For 21 years, the software company Kaseya labored in relative obscurity, at least until cybercriminals exploited it in early July 2021 for a massive ransomware attack that snarled businesses around the world and escalated U.S.-Russia diplomatic tensions. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) Credit: Jenny Kane Credit: Jenny Kane