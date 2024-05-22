Rangers recover the body of a Japanese climber who died on North America's tallest peak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Rangers have recovered the body of a Japanese man who died after an apparent fall while climbing North America's tallest peak, authorities said Tuesday.

Denali National Park and Preserve identified the climber as T. Hagiwara, from Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. He was identified by his first initial in keeping with his family's wishes, park spokesperson Paul Ollig said by email. His body was recovered Monday evening from Denali