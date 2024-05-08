Rangers reacquire switch-hitting OF Robbie Grossman in a trade with the White Sox

Grossman went to the White Sox on a minor league deal in free agency, and was called up a week into this season when outfielder and designated hitter Eloy Jiménez was placed on the 10-day injured list. Grossman hit .211 with no homers and four RBIs in 19 games, but batted .375 (6 for 16) with two doubles and four walks against left-handed pitchers — he hit. 309 with five homers in those situations for Texas last year.

Rangers rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford, a right-handed hitter, could be out a month after going on the injured list this week with a strained right hamstring.

Left-handed pitcher Kolton Ingram was designated for assignment by the Rangers to make room on their 40-man roster.

The Rangers announced the trade before a scheduled doubleheader Wednesday in Oakland. When Grossman reports to the club, they will have to make another move to add him to the active roster.

Grossman, a 12-year MLB veteran, has a career .243 batting average with 90 home runs and 419 RBI over 1,151 games with Houston (2013-15), Minnesota (2016-18), Oakland (2019-20), Detroit (2021-22), Texas and the White Sox.

Hoopii-Tuionetoa was 1-0 with a save while allowing only one unearned run in his 12 1/3 innings over his 10 relief appearances at Double-A Frisco this season. Ingram was acquired by the Rangers from the New York Mets in a waiver claim on April 24 and assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

