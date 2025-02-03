Rangers' Quick lauded by teammates after getting 400th win

Following the victory — which snapped New York’s three-game losing streak — Quick immediately credited his teammates.

“Great effort up and down the lineup,’’ the 39-year-old goaltender said. “Everybody competed. ... That was a gutsy effort.”

Quick, who grew up as a Rangers fan in Connecticut and recorded 370 wins for the Los Angeles Kings and is in his second season in New York, was asked what personal meaning the win represented.

“It means I have been lucky enough to play with a lot of great hockey players who value winning and put that above all else,’’ he said. “I’m just grateful that I have been on some great teams over the course of my career, this one included here.”

Quick is the 15th goalie in NHL history to reach the 400-win mark, and the third active — joining Marc-Andre Fleury (572) and Sergei Bobrovsky (418). He is the fourth to have played for the Rangers — joining Henrik Lundqvist, Terry Sawchuk and Jacques Plante. Lundqvist reached the mark eight years ago this month.

Chris Osgood is next up on the list with 401 career wins. Grant Fuhr is above him at 403. Lundqvist, who played his entire career with the Rangers, finished with 459 wins which is currently sixth all-time.

Quick was 0-1-2 since win No. 399 at home against Boston on Jan. 2. He is 7-5-2 for the season after winning 18 games a year ago.

Quick won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2012 and 2014 and also was part of the Golden Knights' championship team in 2023. He was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy twice, and topped 30 wins six times with Los Angeles.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Quick’s veteran presence as a backup to Igor Shesterkin has provided an important leadership factor that filters through the lineup.

“If you watch him on a daily basis, it’s not hard to figure out why he’s reached that number,’’ Laviolette said. “It’s his work ethic, it’s the teammate that we get to see on a daily basis. He’s a great person, works hard, total professional.”

Defenseman K'Andre Miller — who had the go-ahead score in New York's three-goal third period against the Golden Knights — said Quick's contribution is notable even on the bench when Shesterkin is playing.

"Opening up the door for guys ... putting up waters, just doing anything he can to be a part of the team and make sure the energy is up and we’re staying locked into games,” Miller said.

Rangers leading scorer Artemi Panarin, who had a goal and two assists in Sunday's win, added that he too was thrilled for his goalie.

“Happy for him, congratulations,’’ Panarin said. “I’m hoping he gets more.”

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP Credit: AP