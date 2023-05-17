Rangers pitching prospect Rocker, twice a top-10 pick, needs elbow surgery

“Certainly we're disappointed for him, but know enough about the person, know he's going to get through this, and come back back better than ever,” Young said. “He's just a man on a mission, and he knows this is part of his journey.”

Rocker got a $5.2 million signing bonus from the Rangers last year. That was well below the slot value of nearly $7.6 million for the third overall pick.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound pitcher had shoulder surgery in September 2021, then played the first part of 2022 with the Tri-City ValleyCats in the independent Frontier League. He was 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in five starts, with 32 strikeouts and four walks over 20 innings.

Rocker was the only first-round pick in the 2021 amateur baseball draft that went unsigned. The pitcher and the Mets failed to reach an agreement by the deadline that August because New York had concerns over the health of his right arm. Rocker’s agent, Scott Boras, said Rocker had “non-pitching-related minor surgery” on his right arm.

After the Rangers formally introduced Rocker last August, Boras again didn't get into specifics of that procedure, but said, “I think the point of it is, Kumar didn’t have a pitching-necessary scope. ... No physician told us he needed something. It was really just an evaluation of what was there.”

Rocker was 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA over 42 games from 2019-21 at Vanderbilt, where he was teammates with right-hander Jack Leiter. The Rangers drafted Leiter with the second overall pick in 2021, and he is pitching at Double-A Frisco.

