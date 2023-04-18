X

Rangers ace Jacob deGrom leaves start with sore right wrist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom left Monday night's start against the Kansas City Royals after four hitless innings because of a sore right wrist.

The team said deGrom was removed as a precaution. He struck out five and walked one, throwing 39 of his 58 pitches for strikes.

Beset by injuries the past two seasons with the New York Mets, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner signed a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas as a free agent in December.

The right-hander entered 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA in three starts for the Rangers.

The last time deGrom started more than 15 games in a season was 2019 with the Mets.

