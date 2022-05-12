Rams to host Bills to open NFL season; Broncos at Seattle

The rest of the opening Sunday has some eye-opening matches, such as Jacksonville, with new coach Doug Pederson, at Washington, with new quarterback Carson Wentz. Pederson coached Wentz in Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, although Nick Foles was behind center with Wentz injured.

Several key division matchups are on tap for Sept. 11: New Orleans at Atlanta, Indianapolis at Houston, New England at Miami, Las Vegas at the Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay at Minnesota.

Also, it will be Cleveland at Carolina, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, Baltimore at the New York Jets, Kansas City at Arizona, and the New York Giants at Tennessee.

The remainder of the entire schedule will be released later Thursday evening.

Previously revealed was that one of the Christmas Day tripleheader games, Denver at the Rams, will be televised by Nickelodeon as well as CBS. Slime, anyone?

Another twist will have a doubleheader on the second Monday night of the schedule — with an overlap. On Sept. 19, the Titans will be at Buffalo for a 7:15 p.m. EDT kickoff. At 8:30 p.m., Minnesota takes on the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Previously announced were the international games:

—Nov. 13, the first regular-season NFL game in Germany, Tampa Bay vs. Seattle in Munich.

—Oct. 9, Green Bay becomes the final team to play in Europe, facing the Giants at the home of Premier League soccer team Tottenham in London. The previous week, Minnesota plays New Orleans there.

—Oct. 30, Wembley Stadium will host the Broncos against the Jaguars.

—Nov. 21, San Francisco and Arizona at Mexico City.

