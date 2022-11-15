Rams' Kupp to IR after ankle surgery; OL Jackson, Brewer out

Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season because of blood clots, while starting right guard Chandler Brewer will be out for four to six weeks after knee surgery, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

Kupp, the AP's Offensive Player of the Year last season after winning the triple crown of receiving, sprained his ankle in the Rams' 27-17 loss to Arizona last Sunday. He needs surgery that is likely to sideline the Rams' top offensive player for several weeks.