Rams draft Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in 4th round

Bennett met Stafford for the first time at the College Football Playoff championship game at SoFi Stadium last January, but he grew up watching Stafford, Knowshon Moreno and their fellow Bulldogs. Bennett remained a fan of Stafford after he landed with the Detroit Lions.

“Everybody is watching Calvin Johnson highlights on YouTube, and he was the one throwing to him,” Bennett said. “He's obviously extremely smart. He's one of the most talented quarterbacks that's ever played the game, and he's tough as nails. I'm excited to just go in there, be quiet, take notes and learn.”

Picking Bennett in the fourth round was a reach in many draft prognostications, but the Rams clearly didn't want to lose out: Three more quarterbacks were drafted in the 12 picks after they grabbed Bennett.

Los Angeles hadn't drafted a quarterback since trading up to get Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016.

The Rams' two backup quarterbacks last season — John Wolford and Bryce Perkins — both struggled behind a poor offensive line after Stafford was injured. Los Angeles turned in desperation to waiver-wire pickup Baker Mayfield, who beat the Raiders two days after joining the team and eventually started the final five games.

Bennett is headed back to SoFi, where he won his second national championship by leading the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in January. He had a typically crisp, productive game in his collegiate finale in Inglewood, passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions while rushing for 39 yards and two more scores.

Bennett also will be a teammate of Horned Frogs guard Steve Avila, the Rams' second-round selection.

