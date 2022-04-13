Ramírez, Miller lead Guardians over Reds; Kwan goes hitless

“I think it’s just being comfortable and understanding what the pitchers are trying to me," Miller said. "It’s that next guy up approach. This is a good environment. It’s fun to see.”

The Guardians have scored 44 runs during their winning streak after producing just one in a combined 19 innings while losing the season’s first two games.

Ramirez went the other way with a two-run line drive to right-center field.

“You get rewarded here when you go the other way," Francona said. "I like to see guys get rewarded.”

The left-handed Kwan took four straight balls with the bases loaded to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead in the second. That was the third of three straight walks by the left-handed Lodolo, who also hit two batters in the inning.

Lodolo (0-1), the seventh overall selection in the 2019 draft, allowed seven hits and five runs with three walks and four strikeouts in four innings.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie pitched three-hit ball for four shutout innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Eli Morgan (1-0) relieved and gave up one run and one hit in three innings.

STRANGLEHOLD

The win guaranteed the Guardians a tie of the four-game season series with their in-state rivals, allowing them to retain possession of the Ohio Cup for the eighth straight season.

TEXTBOOK

The Guardians cut down Kyle Farmer trying to score on Brandon Drury’s double to end the second inning. Straw played the carom off the center field wall on one hop and threw to shortstop Amed Rosario, whose relay to catcher Austin Hedges was in time to catch Farmer sliding headfirst.

RAIN DELAY

Lodolo had to wait an extra 43 minutes to make his debut. The start of the game was delayed by rain.

OFF THE HOOK

Reds center fielder Jake Fraley’s diving catch of Franmil Reyes’s sinking liner with the bases loaded prevented further damage against Lodolo in the second inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Lodolo hit Ramirez in the left foot with the bases loaded in the second inning.

Reds: LF Tommy Pham didn’t start after injuring his left hand in a collision with center fielder Nick Senzel on Tuesday. X-rays were negative, but Pham was scheduled for extra tests, manager David Bell said before the game. ... RHP Lucas Sims (back spasms) started and pitched one inning in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled on Friday to make his second 2022 start in Cleveland’s home opener against the Giants.

Reds The team after Wednesday's game announced RHP Luis Cessa (0-0) will start in place of LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 19.29) on Thursday at Dodger Stadium. A reason for the switch was not immediately announced.

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan tosses his bat as he draws an RBI-walk during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Mercado catches a foul ball for an out as he slides into the outfield wall during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Guardians won 7-3. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)