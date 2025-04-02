Ralph Fiennes will make his opera directing debut

Fiennes, 62, has been nominated for three Academy Awards — most recently, this year, for "Conclave" — and one Emmy Award. The British actor won a Tony Award in 1995 for Shakespeare's "Hamlet." Fiennes starred in the title role of the 1999 movie "Onegin," based on the same Alexander Pushkin novel as the opera. The film was directed by his sister Martha Fiennes.

Semyon Bychkov will conduct most of the performances. Michael Levine designs the sets and Annemarie Woods the costumes.

The Paris Opera 2025-26 season will have new productions of Verdi's “Aida,” Wagner's “Die Walküre and ”Siegfried" and Antonia Bembo's “Ercole amante.”

Revivals include Claus Guth's staging of Puccini's "La Bohème," moved to a spaceship and planet surface and John Adams' "Nixon in China" with Renée Fleming and Thomas Hampson.