Rainy season: Guardians postpone celebration due to forecast

Another postponement was caused by a COVID-19 outbreak.

And with showers on the horizon for the next two days in Northeast Ohio, the Guardians may be forced to play another twinbill. The Rays have to get every game in because they're in the wild-card chase.

Despite numerous scheduling changes, the Guardians, who have the youngest roster in baseball, have gone 18-3 since Sept. 4.

Cleveland clinched an unexpected division title on Sunday in Texas, where the only wetness came during a wild postgame party in the Guardians' clubhouse as players and coaches doused each other with beer and Champagne.

