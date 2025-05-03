Rainy day makes for a soggy 151st Kentucky Derby

Rain is making for a soggy 151st Kentucky Derby, with the Churchill Downs dirt strip listed as sloppy and horse racing fans protecting their fancy hats and clothing with clear plastic ponchos
Race fans walk though the grounds at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP


Nation & World
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rain made for a soggy 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, with the Churchill Downs dirt strip listed as sloppy and horse racing fans protecting their fancy hats and clothing with clear plastic ponchos.

A field of 19 3-year-olds was set to run 1 1/4 miles for a $3.1 million prize and the garland of red roses shortly after 7 p.m. ET.

Journalism was the 4-1 wagering favorite in the hours leading up to America's most famous race.

Rain fell on and off throughout the day and the 60-degree (15-Celsius) temperature made it feel cool for the horses and humans. That didn’t stop fans from betting, drinking, eating, smoking and shopping for souvenirs.

It was the first Derby run on a sloppy track since 2019, when Country House won via disqualification.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

People use plastic in an attempt to stay dry during a drizzle at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tractors prepare the muddy track at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A race fan walks in the rain at Churchill Downs before the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

