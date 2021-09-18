Rain, wet conditions wash out play in Portland Classic

The hilly course was soaked with more than 1.5 inches of rain overnight.

The LPGA Tour said tournament officials will monitor the rainfall and assess the course in anticipation of beginning the third round Sunday at 7:15 a.m. Prior to beginning play Sunday, the tour said it will determine whether the event will be played over 54 or 72 holes. Playing Monday in order to complete 54 or 72 holes also is an option.