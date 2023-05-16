Rain-swollen rivers flood some towns in north Italy; Venice prepares to raise mobile dike in lagoon

Pesaro, an Adriatic beach town in the region of Marche, reported flooding, while in Cesena, a city in the neighboring region of Emilia-Romagna, the Savio River overflowed its banks and inundated streets.

In Modena, a small city famed for gastronomical products, authorities said they would close local bridges to traffic on Tuesday evening as a precaution against rising river levels.

Elsewhere, in the town of Senigallia, the Misa River's waters were receding, local officials said.

Meteorologists say Italy can expect several days of heavy rain, pummeling the north which had been suffering a shortfall of precipitation for weeks this spring.

Schools in areas bracing fearing flooding were closed.

Train travel was halted on the Bologna-Ancona land the Ravenna-Faenza routes, Italian media said.

Earlier this month, a day and a half of nonstop rain caused flooding in Italy’s populous Emilia-Romagna region, leaving at least two people dead as riverbeds left dry by drought overflowed their banks.

The intense rainfalls came as Italy had been bracing for a second year of drought, which has depleted its largest river, the Po. The river supports agriculture in the vast Po River Valley before emptying into the Adriatic Sea east of Bologna.

This story has been corrected to show that bridge traffic in Modena will be closed Tuesday, not Friday.