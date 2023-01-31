Rain pounds northern New Zealand; further flooding expected

“The beds, the linen, the clothes, the couches, everything inside is ruined. The actual walls are damaged, it’s all soft now, it’s not going to hold,” Clark said. "Everything that this family has had over the last 10 years has been taken away from them in a split second.”

Starting Tuesday, Northland was under a “red warning” — used for “only the most extreme weather events,” according to the MetService website.

“As expected, it’s lines of heavy falls coming in in bands, so stop-start with the risk of extremely intense rainfalls,” said MetService Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths.

Griffiths said rain was expected throughout Tuesday evening with heavier rainfall anticipated overnight until about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding,” said Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher. “Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.”

Auckland Airport has warned that flight schedules may be disrupted for several days.

