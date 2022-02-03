Rain helps supress plant fire, but explosion risk remains

Thursday's rain also means that drones and helicopters can’t survey the fire from above, Grubbs said. Fire personnel are monitoring the blaze and watching for any changes in conditions, but they are staying about 300 feet (91 meters) away, he said. A fire truck at the scene is putting water on hot spots.

There are specialists from several states involved and air monitoring equipment around the scene is checking for different gases, Grubb said.

A 12-person team, including federal and state investigators, is collecting information, conducting interviews and reviewing drone footage to help understand the damage that has occurred, Fire Investigator Rick McIntyre said. An on-scene investigation will only happen once it is safe, he said.

Officials initially thought the situation could end in 36 hours, maybe even two days. But Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said Wednesday that there were too many unknowns to make any predictions.

Caption Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo speaks at a news conference about the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, which started Monday night. Fire officials said they could not predict when the blaze might die down. And they didn't know how many people have actually obeyed the evacuation order. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Credit: Walt Unks Credit: Walt Unks Caption Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo speaks at a news conference about the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, which started Monday night. Fire officials said they could not predict when the blaze might die down. And they didn't know how many people have actually obeyed the evacuation order. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Credit: Walt Unks Credit: Walt Unks