Rain delays play at Wimbledon again, De Minaur gets walkover into 4th round

Rain delayed play for a second straight day at Wimbledon, with organizers already having some catching up to do after several matches were suspended overnight

40 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Rain delayed play in the morning for a second straight day at Wimbledon on Saturday, with organizers already having some catching up to do after several matches were suspended overnight.

Light rain fell over the All England Club and play on the outside courts was postponed until at least 12:45 p.m. (1145 GMT), a delay of 1 hour, 45 minutes.

However, the weather forecast said showers could continue until well into the afternoon, possibly disrupting an already crammed schedule. Four of the men's third-round matches were not completed on Friday because of rain, including Ben Shelton's match against Denis Shapovalov which was first up on No. 1 Court.

One match will not have to be played, however, as ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur received a walkover into the fourth round when his opponent Lucas Pouille, a qualifier from France, withdrew with an abdominal injury.

Other big names on court later included seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, who was playing Alexei Popyrin in the late match on Centre Court, and women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who faced Yulia Putintseva on No. 1 Court.

