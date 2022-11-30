Raimondo: US isn't seeking to sever economic ties with China

The administration has also sought to make the United States more competitive by investing in infrastructure and pouring more than $50 billion into the semiconductor industry.

For years, Raimondo said, the United States “pursued a policy of engagement with China,’’ hoping that Beijing would open its economy to foreign competition.

“But China took a different path,’’ she said. “China’s leaders have made it very clear they don’t plan to pursue political and economic reform and opening. Instead, they are committed to increasing the role of the state in the Chinese society and economy, constraining the free flow of capital and information. Further, they’re accelerating their efforts to fuse their economic and technology policies with their military ambitions.’’

The result, she said, was that “interdependence with China introduces significant new risks for our national security.’’

But Raimondo rejected the idea that the United States should seek to isolate its economy completely from China’s.

“We need to continue to do business with China,’’ she said. “Trade with China supports American jobs.’’