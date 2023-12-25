Raiders stun sloppy Chiefs with 2 defensive TDs in 20-14 victory on Christmas Day

Kansas City (9-6) squandered an opportunity to clinch the AFC West for the eighth consecutive year with one of their worst performances of the Mahomes era.

Along with two defensive TDs, Harrison Butker missed a chip-shot field goal, penalties and dropped passes were again a problem, and twice they failed to convert on fourth down in the second half.

The Chiefs had a chance after Mahomes hit Justin Watson for a touchdown with 2:42 to go. But on the ensuing possession, the Raiders' Zamir White got loose for a 43-yard gain, picking up a first down that allowed them to run out the clock.

Mahomes finished 27 of 44 for 235 yards and an interception; he nearly threw a second but it was overturned upon review.

The Raiders, playing without injured running back Josh Jacobs, won despite a dismal day from their own offense.

Aidan O'Connell was 9 of 21 for 62 yards, never completing a pass after the first quarter, while White had 145 yards on the ground.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had spent the past few weeks lamenting the sloppy play that kept costing the Super Bowl champs.

They couldn't have been much sloppier on Christmas Day.

They went three-and-out on consecutive series to start a game for only the second time with Mahomes at quarterback. They were held to minus-18 yards in the first quarter, the second-worst total for the club since at least 1991. And the reigning league MVP was sacked twice in those two series, while two more offensive penalties only made matters worse.

The Chiefs finally pulled ahead when Isiah Pacheco took a direct snap 12 yards for a touchdown, and Las Vegas had given the ball right back after a punt. Pacheco again took a direct snap but this time tried to hand off to Mahomes, who lost the exchange, and the 315-pound Raiders defensive tackle Nichols was there to scoop it up and run for the touchdown.

On the next offensive play for Kansas City, Mahomes was picked off by Jones, who returned it 33 yards for his second pick-6 in consecutive weeks. The Raiders' fourth defensive TD in the two weeks, and their second in a span of 7 seconds, gave them a 17-7 lead over their longtime divisional nemesis.

Then, Jones appeared to play the Grinch when he faked giving the ball to a kid wearing Chiefs clothes in the crowd.

It was still 17-7 when the Chiefs' Butker, one of the NFL's most accurate kickers, missed a chip-shot field goal before halftime, and the Raiders tacked on a field goal late in the third quarter to take a 20-7 lead heading to the fourth.

STATS AND STREAKS

The Raiders have five defensive TDs this season, their most since 2005. ... The first quarter was the best by the Raiders defense since holding the Chargers to minus-21 yards on Dec. 1, 1991. ... Rashee Rice had six catches to reach 74 for the season, breaking the Chiefs rookie record of 70 set by Dwayne Bowe in 2007.

INJURIES

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed left after making a tackle late in the third quarter. ... Pacheco went into the concussion protocol in the third quarter when his helmet popped off and he was kicked in the head. ... RG Trey Smith hurt his leg in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Raiders visit Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Chiefs play Cincinnati on Sunday.

