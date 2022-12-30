Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham has NFL 'dream come true'

That won't be easy against a San Francisco 49ers team that is first in total, scoring and rushing defense. Niners defensive end Nick Bosa comes to Las Vegas as the NFL leader with 17 1/2 sacks.

“You’re not going to get any better unless you do it against the best,” Stidham said. “So it’s going to be a great challenge for us as a team. They’re good in all three phases, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m super excited about it.”

Stidham, 26, was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft by the New England Patriots, where McDaniels was offensive coordinator.

He was a backup all three seasons, appearing in eight games. Stidham didn't play in 2021 because of back surgery that July.

The Patriots traded him and a seventh-round pick to the Raiders in May for a sixth-round selection. That deal reunited him with McDaniels, so Stidham hasn't had to learn a new offensive system.

“It’s been great,” Stidham said. “Coming in the offseason, obviously, that was good, having a good understanding of what was going on. But every week this year, just tried to prepare with whatever the game plan is and be as prepared as possible to go and play.”

Stidham — who has made three appearances this season — said he didn't look at these final two weeks as an audition. The Raiders very well could look for their next quarterback in the draft or try to acquire a veteran.

The offense is Stidham's for now, a dream that has become a reality, if only for a short time.

“I think he’s ready,” tight end Darren Waller said. “I think he’s going about it in a way that’s unique to him. Not trying to be anybody else, not trying to be too rah-rah or too loud. He speaks when he feels like he needs to speak and jokes with guys. He has the personality to go out there and do well.”

