Raiders get backlash for tweet after conviction of officer

The tweet was widely condemned in replies on Twitter but remained pinned to the top of the team's Twitter account more than two hours after being posted.

“It was taken negatively by 99% of the people,” Davis said. “That happens. That's part of social media.”

Davis said he won't delete the tweet because it is already out there but is sorry if it offended anyone in Floyd's family.

He said he also didn't know that the phrase “I can breathe” was used by supporters of police in New York after the death of Eric Garner in 2014 and that he wouldn't have used that phrase if he knew the history.

“It's a tough situation,” he said. “I feel bad it was taken in a way it wasn't meant to be done. That can only be my fault for not explaining it.”

