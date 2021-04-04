Rahm heads to Masters with clear head as a first-time father

Kelley Rahm's due date was the weekend of the Masters, and Rahm had said he would leave at a moment's notice to be with her during the delivery, even if that meant pulling out at Augusta National.

He posted on Instagram that Kepa Cahill Rahm was born early Friday, checking in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 20.5 inches. Rahm described his son as a "big boy from the Basque Country."