Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines

On a back nine filled with double bogeys by so many contenders and a shocking meltdown by defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, Oosthuizen was the last to fall.

Trailing by one shot, Oosthuizen drove into the canyon left of the 17th fairway for a bogey that left him two shots behind, and then he missed the fairway on the par-5 18th that kept him from going for the green for a look at eagle to force a playoff.

He settled for a birdie and a 71. It was his second straight runner-up in a major, and his sixth silver medal since he won the British Open in 2010 at St. Andrews.

Only two weeks ago, Rahm was on the cusp of another big win. He had a six-shot lead at the Memorial after 54 holes, only to be notified as he walked off the 18th green at Muirfield Village that he had a positive COVID-19 test and had to withdraw.

Worse yet, his parents had flown in from Spain to see their new grandson, and Rahm was in self-isolation and couldn't be there for a special moment.

Sunday made up for it. His parents were at Torrey Pines to witness a world-class performance capped off by one of the great finishes in U.S. Open history.

Rahm finished at 5-under 278 for his 12th victory worldwide. The first one was at Torrey Pines four years ago when he holed a 50-foot eagle putt on the 18th.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts to making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Jon Rahm, of Spain, pumps his fist after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts to his putt on the 17th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the sand trap on the 17th fairway during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, watches his shot from the 14th fairway during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, hits from the 14th fairway rough during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Bryson DeChambeau watches his putt miss the cup on the 13th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Mackenzie Hughes, of Canada, looks upward towards his ball that is stuck in the tree along the 11th fairway during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, tips his cap after finishing on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Brooks Koepka reacts after missing his putt on the sixth green during the third round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull