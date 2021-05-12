Raffl's late goal pushes Capitals past Bruins, 2-1

It remained that way until Raffl collected a loose puck inside the final seconds in the Bruins' end. From just feet from the goal line left of the goal, he lifted a shot above Swayman's right shoulder and into the roof of the net.

INJURIES

Bruins RW Ondrej Kase (upper body) remained out after leaving early in Monday's game against the New York Islanders, his first since January after dealing with a concussion. RW Charlie Coyle (upper body) missed his fourth game.

Ovechkin's return marked his first extended playing time since April 22. Capitals RW T.J. Oshie (lower body) and D John Carlson (lower body) remained out.

THE FOURTH LINE EVERYDAY

The Capitals fourth line of Hagelin, Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway all played their 56th game on Thursday, representing three of Washington's four players to appear in every game this season. The unit combined for 23 goals and 48 points.

UP NEXT

The Bruins and Capitals begin their playoff series on Saturday night in Washington.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Washington Capitals left wing Carl Hagelin (62) celebrates his goal with right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals left wing Carl Hagelin (62) scores a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) skates with the puck past Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan (54) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) and Washington Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Boston Bruins center Curtis Lazar (20) celebrates his goal with defenseman Jarred Tinordi (84) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass