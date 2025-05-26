Rafal Nadal says he is content in retirement and hasn't picked up a racket in 6 months

When he would play golf, for example, “I didn’t care if I lose, if I win, if I play well, if I play bad. Was a strange feeling for me, and not funny. I didn’t like to experience that, being honest, because I understand (sports differently).”

Not surprisingly, though, that period passed. It makes sense that the drive that pushed him for two decades to succeed, to strive to get better, to keep accumulating accolades would not quite disappear forever.

“I am competitive again,” he pronounced with a smile. “Just to let you know, I am enjoying my daily competitions when I play golf and when I do things, but I think in a much nicer way.”

Now he invests time in his family — his wife and 2-year-old son were at Court Philippe-Chatrier for Sunday's moving tribute — and business interests, including his tennis academy, a hotel company and a nutritional supplements company, plus his charitable foundation.

“I am discovering,” said Nadal, who turns 39 on June 3, “what really motivates me for this new life.”

And as for tennis?

“I am having fun. I don’t miss much tennis, because I feel that I (gave) all what I had. I arrive at the day of today with the peace that I can’t be on court. My body doesn't allow me to be on court. So that’s all. I am (at) peace,” he continued. “I did all (that) I could to have the best career possible, and now I am enjoying this new phase of my life, that I am sure going to be less exciting than the tennis career.”

He went on to explain that the adrenaline sports produces is “impossible to find in other things in life,” but that doesn't mean he will be any less happy.

As singular as his achievements in Paris were — not just the 14 trophies, first at age 18 in 2005 and last at age 36 in 2022, but also the career record of 112-4 — Nadal does not find it inconceivable that someone else could come along and produce similar success.

He might be the only one who thinks that way. After all, no man in the professional era, which began in 1968, even won half as many championships at Roland-Garros; Bjorn Borg is next on the list with six.

“I really feel that if I did it — I don’t consider myself somebody very, very special — another one is going to come and going to achieve that, too,” he said. “A lot of things need to happen in your favor to make that happen, because you need a long career, because you can’t have a lot of injuries, even if I had (my share). ... You can have injuries, you can have very, very bad days. So you need some luck, too.”

