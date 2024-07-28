Rafael Nadal wins in Olympic singles and will play rival Novak Djokovic next

There is a statue of Nadal outside the arena, and fans gathered around the steel structure Sunday morning, when it was still unclear whether he would be competing later.

Not only did the 38-year-old Spaniard play, but for stretches, particularly in the early going and in crunch time down the stretch, he played very much like a version of himself everyone is used to seeing: the sprinting, sliding, grunting star who owns 22 Grand Slam trophies in all and won Olympic gold medals for Spain in singles in 2008 and doubles in 2016.

And the crowd loved it, regaling him with clap-accompanied chants of his nickname, “Ra-fa! Ra-fa!”

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

