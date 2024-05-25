Rafael Nadal says this might not be his last French Open

Credit: AP

By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — This might not turn out to be Rafael Nadal's last French Open, after all. The 14-time champion at Roland Garros said Saturday that he is not 100% sure he won't play again at the Grand Slam tournament.

Nadal has missed much of the last two seasons because of hip and abdominal muscle issues, and he is just 7-4 in 2024. There had been some doubt after a lopsided loss at the Italian Open two weeks ago whether he would even enter the clay-court event in Paris at all.

But he did show up, and has been practicing this week. Nadal, who turns 38 on June 3, was drawn to face No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in a showdown that will be everyone's focus on Monday, Day 2 of the tournament.

Asked Saturday whether he had decided if this will be his final French Open, given that everyone is assuming it will be, Nadal smiled and replied: “Don't assume that.”

“It's a big, big chance that it's going to be my last Roland Garros," he said. "But if I have to tell you it’s 100% my last Roland Garros, sorry, but I will not. Because I cannot predict what’s going on.”

Howard Fendrich has been the AP's tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

