Racial gap in US stroke deaths widened during pandemic

It climbed the last few years, rising to nearly 77 in 2021.

Black Americans have long had a higher stroke death rate than their white counterparts, a gap that was fairly steady for decades.

In 2021, according to the new study, the Black stroke death rate rate for Americans aged 35 and older rose from about 101 per 100,000 before the pandemic to about 113. The white rate rose from about about 70 per 100,000 to 75. The difference between those two measures rose from 31 to 38, a 22% increase.

The paper joins a growing number of studies that detected a disproportionately large increase in minority stroke death rates since the pandemic began.

What drove the increases?

Doctors say COVID-19 infection can raise the risk of stroke. This mainly happens in severe COVID-19 illness, and the problem is worse in people that already have partially blocked blood vessels because of other conditions.

Patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and a history of smoking seemed to be at highest risk, according to a study led by Demaerschalk that was published last year.

But the virus probably wasn't the only factor, Demaerschalk said.

Obesity may have worsened, he said. People probably saw their doctors less often. And many were reluctant to go to a hospital when stroke symptoms developed — especially in the early days of the pandemic, when fear of catching the new virus may have surpassed concerns about stroke symptoms, he added.

“Time is absolutely of the essence” in treating strokes, Demaerschalk said.

So people were less likely to get medical care at the same time the risk of stroke was rising. And that “mismatch” may have been more pronounced for some Black people, because of lack of access of medical care and risk factors for COVID-19 and stroke, he said.

