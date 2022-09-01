R. Kelly tells judge he won't testify at ongoing trial

Leinenweber on Thursday also denied a defense motion of acquittal, a common but rarely granted request for a judge to acquit before jurors get the case. Leinenweber said prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to leave the question of guilt to jurors.

McDavid's legal team called the first defense witness Thursday, a McDavid friend and former police officer Christopher G. Wilson. He testified that McDavid told him in 2001 that someone was trying to blackmail Kelly with threats about videos.

A New York federal judge sentenced the Kelly in June to 30 years in prison for convictions on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. A conviction on just one or two of the charges at the Chicago trial could adds years to that sentence.

The highlight of prosecutors' case came two weeks ago with the testimony of a 37-year-old woman who used the pseudonym "Jane." She described Kelly sexually abusing her hundreds of times starting in 1998 when she was 14 and Kelly was around 30.

Federal prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday. Closing arguments are expected to happen in the middle of next week.

