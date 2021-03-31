Quite a show: Zags stay undefeated with 85-66 win over USC

Blowouts are supposed to be boring, but this had the feel of a Globetrotters game at times, filled with fancy bounce passes through traffic, reverse layups, a swooping power dunk from Joel Ayayi (nine points) and the occasional post-basket flex from the 6-foot-10 Timme.

Gonzaga led sixth-seeded USC 7-0 after two minutes, 25-8 after 8:30 and 36-15 after Kispert took a nifty dish from Timme for an easy layup with 6:03 left in the half.

Gonzaga walked into the locker room at halftime ahead by 19 and with a big fat zero in the turnover column — the gold-standard stat for a team that thrives on offensive efficiency.

The last 20 minutes were extended garbage time -- plenty of time for Timme to wax his handlebar mustache and for the Bulldogs to pad the stats.

They are a statistician’s dream — a team that came in No. 1 scoring (91.8), that has won 29 of its 30 games by double digits, and that wasn't going to be slowed by USC (25-8) and the Brothers Mobley — Isaiah and Evan, who roam the middle for one of the country's tallest teams (Average height, 6-7).

They both got theirs — Isaiah with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Evan with 17 and five — but the most impressive numbers belonged to the Zags.

The game was interrupted by a frightening moment early, when official Bert Smith collapsed on the floor and had to be taken off in a wheelchair. In the second half, CBS passed along word that Smith was feeling OK and resting in the arena.

He was replaced by Tony Henderson, but there was no heavy lifting for the backup.

USC didn't get closer than 16 in the second half, and though their intensity wandered at times, there was never any doubt the Zags would be returning to the Final Four for the first time since 2017.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook, grabs a rebound over Southern California guard Isaiah White (5) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley, right, shoots over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots over Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Southern California forward Evan Mobley (4) loses the ball between Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and forward Drew Timme, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and forward Drew Timme, right, try to steal the ball from Southern California forward Evan Mobley, center, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) passes up court during the first half of an Elite 8 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Southern California head coach Andy Enfield directs his team during the first half of an Elite 8 game against Gonzaga in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Southern California guard Drew Peterson (13) drives past Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy