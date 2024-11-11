Quincy Jones laid to rest at private family funeral in Los Angeles

The family did not reveal the cemetery where the ceremony took place. They added that they remain “enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world. Details for a memorial celebration of Mr. Jones’ life will be announced at a later date.”

Jones died surrounded by his family at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

His seven decades of musical mastery included producing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album, writing prize-winning film scores and collaborating on classic recordings with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of others.

Tributes to him after his death came from some of the biggest figures in media and politics. “Saturday Night Live,” which he once hosted, paid tribute to him a night before his service with a memorial photo in a quiet moment of the show.

In lieu of flowers, Jones' family asks for donations to the Jazz Foundation of America.

