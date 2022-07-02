Quigley, Parker help Sky beat Mercury 91-75

Skylar Diggins-Smith led the Mercury with 25 points and four steals. Diamond DeShields added 21 points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes of action and Sophie Cunningham finished with 12 points. Diana Taurasi finished with a season-low two points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Phoenix (9-12) had its three-game win streak — which matched the Mercury's longest of the season — snapped and lost for the first time since the franchise and 2012 WNBA MVP Tina Charles, who signed a free-agent contract with the club in February, mutually agreed to part ways on June 25.

The Sky are 12-3 this season when scoring at least 80 points.

