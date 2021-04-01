Quick flurry: Cabrera 1st HR of MLB season in snowy Detroit

The temperature at game time was 32 degrees, and the snow at Comerica Park was becoming a bit more intense when Cabrera hit a first-inning shot to right field off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. It wasn't easy to see through the ball through the snow, and Cabrera slid into second base, unsure if he'd cleared the wall.

But a replay review confirmed the ball left the park, and Cabrera's 488th career homer was upheld.