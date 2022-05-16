Questions and snafus on eve of Cannes Film Festival

“There's no self-censorship and certainly no censorship whatsoever,” he told reporters. “Of course, I try to keep a check on myself speaking to journalists.”

“If I want to change something, I change it,” he added. “I can reread the way I’ve been reported and I can change my views if I want.”

Frémaux, though, said he didn't want to be the story.

“This is a Cannes Film Festival press conference, it’s not a school for journalists,” he said. “Ask any questions you want of me. Fire them at me.”

A journalist then promptly asked Frémaux about Cannes' record with female filmmakers, a long-simmering issue of contention. Last year, French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, with the body horror thriller "Titane," became only the second female director to ever win the festival's prestigious top prize, the Palme d'Or.

This year, there are five women in Cannes' competition lineup of 21 films. That equals Cannes' previous high but lags behind the percentages found as some other international festivals that have made diversity more of a central priority.

“I don’t think there are very few women in competition,” said Frémaux. “There are 25% of women in competition and there are 25% of women who applied.”

Frémaux suggested the discussion around gender equality in film is often framed unfairly, and that the festival selects films based only on their quality. He described advances for women in film as an important evolution in filmmaking but one that is still unfolding.

“Should we decide today to give preference to women directors? What answer would you give to that?” he posed to the journalist. “What kind of dogma, what kind of rule should there be? There is no quota.”

The festival eve was otherwise characterized by ticketing issues for festivalgoers. Cannes last year began implementing a digital system but there were far fewer attendees in 2021. The system crashed Tuesday. Frémaux said the problem has been made worse by hacking robots trying to purchase up to 1,000 tickets a second.

“We have a much better system this year,” Frémaux said, pausing for ironic cheers. “I mean: supposed to have a much better system.”

