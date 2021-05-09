Queen's cousin accused of willingness to sell Kremlin access

He went on to describe Michael as “Her Majesty’s unofficial ambassador to Russia”, and that tension between the U.K. and Russia has not affected his relationship with Putin.

Responding to the report, Michael’s office said he “has no special relationship with President Putin” and that the two men last met in 2003. The royal “earns his own living through a consultancy company that he has run for over 40 years.”

“Lord Reading is a good friend, who in trying to help, made suggestions which Prince Michael would not have wanted, or been able, to fulfill,” his office said.

Prince Michael and his wife, Princess Michael of Kent, aren't working royals and receive no public funds, but they are involved in some public duties including representing the queen at some engagements. Michael has represented the queen at state funerals in India, Cyprus and Swaziland in the past, according to the monarchy’s website.

His biography said Michael is connected to Russia through his maternal grandmother, and is the first member of Britain’s royal family to learn Russian. He is involved in charity work in Russia and is patron of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce.

Reading said he regretted his “over-promise” in trying to facilitate an introduction to Michael.