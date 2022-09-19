Queen to be reunited with Philip and her parents in Windsor

On Monday evening the queen’s coffin will be interred together with Philip’s remains at the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex within St. George’s.

St. George’s and Windsor featured prominently throughout the queen’s life. The chapel was where she marked many a Christmas and Easter, and where she celebrated the weddings of three of her grandchildren: Prince Harry married Meghan Markle there in 2018, as did Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Peter Philips, the queen’s oldest grandchild, married Autumn Kelly there in 2008.

The queen spent most of her weekends in Windsor, a quiet and more private retreat away from the bustle of Buckingham Palace in central London.

The castle — believed to be the largest occupied castle in the world — was also where young Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret were sent to live during World War II while their parents were busy with the war effort.

In recent years the queen made Windsor Castle her main residence, having moved there in early 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Royal Grenadier guards march onto Windsor Castle grounds in anticipation of the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

King Charles III and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)

The Coldstream Guards outside the Garter Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)