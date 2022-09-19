springfield-news-sun logo
X

Queen reunited with Philip and her parents in Windsor chapel

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in a hearse towards Windsor Castle during her funeral procession in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Alex Pantling/Pool photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in a hearse towards Windsor Castle during her funeral procession in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Alex Pantling/Pool photo via AP)

Nation & World
By SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago
After the pomp and pageantry of a grand state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest in an intimate ceremony away from prying cameras at Windsor, where she was reunited with her husband and her parents

LONDON (AP) — After the pomp and pageantry of a grand state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in an intimate ceremony away from prying cameras in Windsor, where she was reunited with her husband and her parents.

King Charles III and senior royal family members gathered late Monday for the private interment ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, a gothic church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has hosted royal weddings, christenings and burials since the 15th century.

Earlier Monday, 800 mourners, many of them the queen’s staff, joined royal family members in the chapel for a committal service — the last public ceremony capping 10 days of national mourning that saw huge military parades, miles-long queues in London to see the queen’s coffin lying in state, and Britain’s first state funeral since former Prime Minister Winston Churchill died in 1965.

In contrast, the interment late Monday was on a much more intimate scale. Royal officials said it was a “deeply personal family occasion,” and proceedings were not televised. They said the queen was interred together with Prince Philip’s remains at the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex within St. George’s.

When Philip, the queen's husband of 73 years, died last year, his coffin had been placed in a different part of St. George’s Chapel, ready to be moved to the memorial chapel to join the queen when she died.

Elizabeth II’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, were also interred there along with the ashes of Princess Margaret, the late monarch’s younger sister who died in 2002.

St. George's is the resting place of 10 former British monarchs, including Henry VIII and the beheaded Charles I. It is also the home of the Order of the Garter, an ancient order of chivalry founded by King Edward III in 1348.

Last year the queen bid farewell to Philip at St. George’s in a “COVID-secure” funeral. The ceremony to mark the death of Philip was muted because of strict pandemic restrictions, and only 30 mourners were allowed inside the chapel at the time.

St. George’s and Windsor featured prominently throughout the queen’s life. The chapel was where she marked many a Christmas and Easter, and where she celebrated the weddings of three of her grandchildren: Prince Harry married Meghan Markle there in 2018, as did Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Peter Philips, the queen’s oldest grandchild, married Autumn Kelly there in 2008.

The queen spent most of her weekends in Windsor, a quiet and more private retreat away from the bustle of Buckingham Palace in central London.

The castle — believed to be the largest occupied castle in the world — was also where young Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret were sent to live during World War II while their parents were busy with the war effort.

In recent years the queen made Windsor Castle her main residence, having moved there in early 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

Follow all AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii.

Combined ShapeCaption
Guards line along the procession route at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Guards line along the procession route at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Combined ShapeCaption
Guards line along the procession route at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Combined ShapeCaption
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Aaron Chown

The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Aaron Chown

Combined ShapeCaption
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Aaron Chown

Credit: Aaron Chown

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Danny Lawson

King Charles III and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Danny Lawson

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Danny Lawson

Credit: Danny Lawson

Combined ShapeCaption
The funeral procession for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II makes its way to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Lee Smith/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: LEE SMITH

The funeral procession for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II makes its way to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Lee Smith/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: LEE SMITH

Combined ShapeCaption
The funeral procession for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II makes its way to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Lee Smith/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: LEE SMITH

Credit: LEE SMITH

Combined ShapeCaption
The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays ahead of the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Credit: Alastair Grant

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays ahead of the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays ahead of the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Combined ShapeCaption
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Credit: Leon Neal

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal Grenadier guards march onto Windsor Castle grounds in anticipation of the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Royal Grenadier guards march onto Windsor Castle grounds in anticipation of the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal Grenadier guards march onto Windsor Castle grounds in anticipation of the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined ShapeCaption
Guards march as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Guards march as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
Guards march as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined ShapeCaption
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in a hearse towards Windsor Castle during her funeral procession in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Alex Pantling/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Alex Pantling

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in a hearse towards Windsor Castle during her funeral procession in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Alex Pantling/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Alex Pantling

Combined ShapeCaption
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in a hearse towards Windsor Castle during her funeral procession in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Alex Pantling/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Alex Pantling

Credit: Alex Pantling

Combined ShapeCaption
The coffin proceeds to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ryan Pierse/Pool via AP)

Credit: Ryan Pierse

The coffin proceeds to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ryan Pierse/Pool via AP)

Credit: Ryan Pierse

Combined ShapeCaption
The coffin proceeds to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ryan Pierse/Pool via AP)

Credit: Ryan Pierse

Credit: Ryan Pierse

Combined ShapeCaption
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of people gathered for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of people gathered for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of people gathered for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top into St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, for the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jeff J Mitchell

Pall bearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top into St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, for the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jeff J Mitchell

Combined ShapeCaption
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top into St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, for the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Jeff J Mitchell

Credit: Jeff J Mitchell

In Other News
1
Parts shortage forces Ford to cut its 3Q earnings forecast
2
FAA rejects airline request to hire less-experienced pilots
3
On sidelines of UN, a push for China's abuses to be punished
4
Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man's nose outside a game
5
Judge orders ex-Kansas cop released for jail pending trial
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top