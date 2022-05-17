Queen makes surprise appearance to mark new subway line

Her public appearances are being closely watched as Britain prepares to celebrate the monarch's 70 years on the throne with four days of Platinum Jubilee festivities June 2-5.
Last week, she asked her son and heir to the throne Prince Charles to preside over the state opening of Parliament and deliver the Queen's Speech, which lays out the government's legislative program.
Palace officials have said she is experiencing “episodic mobility problems” in recent months and has difficulties moving around.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets staff who have been key to the Crossrail project, as well as Elizabeth Line staff who will be running the railway, including apprentices, drivers, and station staff at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, Tuesday May 17, 2022, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, Tuesday May 17, 2022, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, Tuesday May 17, 2022, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, Tuesday May 17, 2022, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, Tuesday May 17, 2022, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, Tuesday May 17, 2022, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line's official opening at Paddington station in London, Tuesday May 17, 2022, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line's official opening at Paddington station in London, Tuesday May 17, 2022, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, Tuesday May 17, 2022, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, Tuesday May 17, 2022, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)
