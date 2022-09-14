Queen is mourned with silence in the busy heart of London

Some wore black dresses or dark suits and ties, others jeans and sneakers. Most had waited many hours to get there, in a line that snaked for several miles along the River Thames, but the journey past the casket took just a few minutes.

From outside came the muffled chatter of everyday life, the occasional siren from the busy streets. Under the soaring hammerbeam roof inside, there was only the muffled sound of shoes on a carpet newly laid over the flagstone floor.

“The overwhelming atmosphere was very somber but beautiful as well," said Roma Quinn from Kent in southern England. “Her crown was glistening. And it was just really lovely and very respectful.”

The movement stops every 20 minutes so that the ceremonial guard around the coffin can change.

On Wednesday, Beefeaters from the Tower of London and members of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms in magnificent plumed helmets stood guard. When they changed shift, the hall briefly rang with the clanking of breastplates.

After filing past the casket, most mourners paused to look back before going out through the hall's great oak doors. Some wiped away tears; others bowed their heads or curtseyed before returning to the world outside.

One sank onto a knee and blew a farewell kiss.

Ann Nottle, who came from Wiltshire in western England, said the experience was “absolutely overpowering.”

“They changed the guards over and then we were allowed to walk past the queen’s casket," she said. “It was so tiny. ”



