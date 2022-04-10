Queen chats with COVID-19 patients, nurses at UK hospital

“As nurses, we made sure that they were not alone,’’ López Rey said. “We held their hands, we wiped their tears and we provided comfort. It felt at times that we were running a marathon with no finish line.”

Hussain was the third member of his family hospitalized with COVID-19 at the end of December 2020. His brother died first, then his father passed away while Hussain was on a ventilator.

“I remember waking up one morning and just finding it really, really difficult to breathe,’’ he said. “I remember waking my wife saying that I feel like there’s no oxygen in the room. I remember me sticking my head out the window, just trying to breathe, trying to get that extra oxygen.”

He was on a ventilator for seven weeks and only recently was able to stop using a wheelchair.

Nurses helped lift Hussain’s spirits by arranging video calls on a tablet computer. Shamina Hussain told the queen that 500 friends and family around the world dialed in to one conference call to pray for her husband.

“So you have a large family, or a large influence on people,” the queen quipped.

The couple smiled.

In this image from video issued by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, April 10, 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Lucie Butler, director of nursing and managing director of The Queen Elizabeth Unit; Nicola Rudkin, deputy associate director of nursing; Charlie Mort, junior sister and Jackie Sullivan during a video link call and virtual visit to the Royal London Hospital on Wednesday April 6, 2022, to mark the official opening of the hospital's Queen Elizabeth Unit.

In this image from video issued by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, April 10, 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Jeff Barley, project director of the construction of the unit; Paul Chandler, managing director, Wates Group and Jackie Sullivan, chief executive, The Royal London Hospital during a video link call and virtual visit to the Royal London Hospital on Wednesday April 6, 2022, to mark the official opening of the hospital's Queen Elizabeth Unit.