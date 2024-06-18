Quavo hosts summit against gun violence featuring VP Kamala Harris on late rapper Takeoff's birthday

For Quavo, it's been a rough road since Takeoff's untimely death in 2022. But many of his family members — including his nephew's mother — often encourage him to keep pushing forward.

"It's super hard every day. I'm still crying. I'm still grieving. I'm still mourning," said Quavo, who along with his family launched the Rocket Foundation in honor of Takeoff and committed millions to invest into community violence intervention.

Last year, the Grammy-nominated rapper attended the Congressional Black Caucus legislative conference where he met with political figures including Harris and Greg Jackson, who is now the deputy director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention after his stint with the Community Justice Action Fund.

“Just to look behind me and see that I got the VP and guys like Greg Jackson and other survivors that actually fell victim to the same thing, I know that I’m not alone,” Quavo continued. "This is my second calling. This is very personal to me. That’s what makes my drive and motivation to go even harder.”

Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who was shot outside a Houston bowling alley after a disagreement over a lucrative dice game. Takeoff's death was among a string of fatal shootings in recent years that involved hip-hop stars such as Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, PnB Rock and Young Dolph.

Quavo calls the foundation and summit a “certified movement." Earlier this year, he and the foundation created the Sparks Grant program, which supports organizations working to minimize community violence.

The program will award $100,000 in grants to Atlanta-focused organizations.

“I feel like a lot of people just announce foundations and keep it moving for nonprofit purposes or even financial issues,” he said. "But I’m on the ground. I’m actually working. We’re getting things done. We’re getting results. We’re raising real money. We’re going down into the real communities where the problem has been an issue.”

Quavo's discussion with Harris will touch on the impact that community violence intervention can make and the importance of youth support systems in decreasing gun violence. A separate roundtable discussion will connect families of victims with survivors, who are expected to share their stories.

The summit will feature panels focused on the gun violence crisis in the United States and how community violence intervention is a long-term solution for this issue. Another will discuss the importance of supporting youth in the fight against gun violence and visibility to youth resources.

Quavo hopes the summit can lead to more partnerships between the Rocket Foundation and the White House. He's on a mission to ensure his voice is heard and honor his nephew’s legacy.

“It hits hard when it hits home,” he said. “We’re trying to avoid that. Just because it’s next door, you don’t close your door. You can open the door and help your neighborhood. It’s joining hands with the world and making sure this awareness is on a national billboard. That’s my platform."

Credit: AP Credit: AP