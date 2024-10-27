Qinwen Zheng defeats wild card Sophia Kenin to win in Tokyo and clinch WTA Finals berth

China's Zheng Qinwen, right, and Sofia Kenin of the United States pose with their trophies after winning the first and second place respectively in the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

China's Zheng Qinwen, right, and Sofia Kenin of the United States pose with their trophies after winning the first and second place respectively in the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
3 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open title with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin on Sunday and clinched her place in the WTA finals next month.

The No. 7-ranked Zheng, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, fired 16 aces and only faced a single break point throughout the 1 hour, 52 minute victory in Tokyo over the 2020 Australian Open champion.

The 22-year-old Zheng earned her third title of the year and first on hardcourt since winning at Guangzhou last year. She has gone 28-4 since Wimbledon, including a 12-2 run in the tour's Asian swing.

The 25-year-old Kenin had one of the best performances of the season. The American was ranked as high as No. 4 early in 2020. However, a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, made her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.

The WTA Finals begin Nov. 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

China's Zheng Qinwen kisses her trophy after winning the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

China's Zheng Qinwen gestures after winning against Sofia Kenin of the United States in the final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

China's Zheng Qinwen poses with her trophy after winning the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

China's Zheng Qinwen plays against Sofia Kenin of the United States during the final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

China's Zheng Qinwen reacts after winning a point against Sofia Kenin of the United States during the final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Sofia Kenin of the United States returns a shot against China's Zheng Qinwen during the final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Sofia Kenin of the United States returns a shot against China's Zheng Qinwen during the final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

China's Zheng Qinwen returns a shot against Sofia Kenin of the United States during the final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

China's Zheng Qinwen and her supporting team pose with the trophy after she won the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

