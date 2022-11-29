Qatar to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany from 2026

The country is building five liquefied natural gas terminals as a key part of its plan to replace Russian supplies, and the first are expected to go into service shortly. Much of Germany's current gas supply comes from or via Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Germany's drive to prevent a short-term energy crunch also includes temporarily reactivating old oil- and coal-fired power stations and extending the life of the country's last three nuclear power plants, which were supposed to be switched off at the end of this year, until mid-April.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited Qatar in September, welcomed the deal, saying the long-term contract was important for Germany's energy security.

“Overall we will ensure that we have a lot of different countries which ensure our energy supply,” Scholz said. “As such, I'm confident that this is a further important building block for a house that we've already largely built.”